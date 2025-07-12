UPND MOURNS PASSING OF ALLIANCE PARTNER FRESHER SIWALE



Lusaka – July 11, 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mr. Fresher Siwale, a political ally and former colleague who worked closely with the party since upto date.





Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta, accompanied by Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Anderson Banda,District youth chairman Anthony Zimba and other party officials, visited the funeral house to pay their last respects. The visit was marked by a heavy sense of loss and grief among party members and mourners.





Speaking at the funeral house, Mr. Mwaliteta described the late Mr. Siwale as a principled and outspoken individual who stood for the truth at all costs. “We are saddened by the passing of Mr. Siwale.





He was our colleague from opposition update , and an alliance partner whom we struggled together with to achieve what we have today. We have lost one of us,” Mr. Mwaliteta said, visibly moved.





He added that the UPND family will always remember Mr. Siwale for his honesty, courage, and unwavering commitment to the ideals they shared.





The Provincial Chairman also conveyed a message of condolence from President Hakainde Hichilema, who expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family on the untimely death of Mr. Siwale.





“This is not only a loss to the family but to the entire UPND and the political alliance that fought for change. Mr. Siwale’s contributions will not be forgotten,” Mwaliteta said.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM