“UPND MUST GO! – Njobvu Slams Ruling Party as a ‘Total Failure’, Says They Belong in Opposition”



Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has delivered a searing critique of the United Party for National Development (UPND), claiming the ruling party is “better suited for the opposition benches” and has “fundamentally failed the Zambian people.”



In a strongly worded statement released today, Njobvu accused the UPND of betraying public trust and reversing its legacy of effective opposition politics by embracing damaging fiscal decisions, celebrating foreign loans, and ignoring massive illicit financial outflows.



“The UPND is not a party that should remain in power,” Njobvu declared. “They performed exceptionally when they were in opposition, speaking out against injustice and holding those in power accountable. But now, they have become the very problem they once fought against.”



He cited recent controversial legislative decisions, including the introduction and defense of unpopular bills, as proof that the ruling party has lost its moral compass.



“Their failure to save or revise key bills some of which were clearly rejected by citizens is a clear sign they’re no longer aligned with the will of the people,” Njobvu said. “Instead of listening, they bulldoze. Instead of reforming, they are deforming governance.”



Njobvu further criticized the UPND government for what he called “reckless financial celebration” of foreign debt.



“How does a government celebrate receiving a $184 million IMF loan while completely ignoring that $3.5 billion is illegally leaving the country every year?” he asked. “That shows you they’re borrowing not because we lack resources but because they lack vision and discipline.”



He described the recent move to push for increased domestic borrowing in the supplementary budget, just six months before year-end, as “alarming” and “irresponsible.”



“They’re running this economy like a teenager with a new credit card spending recklessly, borrowing carelessly, and pretending all is well,” said Njobvu.



The opposition leader also touched on what he described as a “diplomatic embarrassment” in the ongoing dispute between the government and the family of late President Edgar Lungu regarding the repatriation and burial of his remains.



“The continued impasse with the family over something as sensitive as the body of a former Head of State has damaged Zambia’s image globally,” Njobvu said. “It is proof of poor leadership, insensitivity, and arrogance.”



Summing up his statement, Njobvu called on Zambians to “reconsider” the UPND’s position in next year’s general elections.



“This party must not be considered to continue in power next year,” he said bluntly. “Let them go back to the opposition where they truly thrived. The UPND is not a ruling party it is an opposition party that has lost its way in government.”



