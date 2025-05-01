UPND Must Honor Its Promise: Load Shedding Remains Unresolved Despite Ministerial Assurances- Sensio Banda

UPND Must Honor Its Promise: Load Shedding Remains Unresolved Despite Ministerial Assurances



In Zambia like any other country, energy sector underpins economic and human development. Therefore, continued load shedding has exposed a growing disconnect between government assurances and citizens’ lived reality. Reliable and affordable electricity is not a luxury, it’s a critical enabler of industry, education, healthcare, and quality of life. Yet, despite repeated promises from the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration, energy insecurity continues to intensify.



During the 2021 election campaign, the UPND prioritized energy reform as a cornerstone of national development. President Hakainde Hichilema and his cabinet pledged to stabilize power generation, expand investment in renewables, and ultimately eliminate load shedding. However, more than two years into the administration’s term, those pledges remain largely unfulfilled.



Despite recent public reassurances from the Minister of Energy that load shedding would soon ease, the opposite has occurred. Zambia now faces more prolonged and unpredictable power outages, with some areas experiencing up to 12 hours of blackout daily. The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) has cited reduced water levels in key hydropower stations—particularly Kariba Dam—as a contributing factor, but this rationale is no longer sufficient on its own. Hydropower vulnerability is a well-known risk, and yet contingency planning, diversification, and proactive investment in alternative energy sources remain sluggish.



The economic and social consequences are dire. Small businesses are closing due to unreliable power; students cannot study after dark; hospitals are struggling to operate essential equipment; and the cost of living continues to rise as households turn to expensive and polluting alternatives like diesel generators and charcoal. A 2023 report from the Energy Regulation Board revealed that Zambia’s energy poverty has worsened, with over 60% of the rural population and 30% of urban dwellers lacking access to consistent electricity.



This persistent failure to address the energy crisis is more than a technical issue, it is a political one. Trust in government is not automatic; it must be earned through consistent action and transparency. Yet, to date, the Ministry of Energy has failed to provide a clear roadmap, deadlines, or measurable outcomes for solving the crisis. Instead, the public is left with vague assurances and shifting explanations.



The UPND government must now make a choice: continue offering rhetoric and risking its legitimacy, or act decisively to fulfill its promises. Immediate steps should include:



1. Accelerated investment in solar and off-grid power solutions;



2. A transparent review of ZESCO operations and infrastructure efficiency;



3. A revised energy diversification policy with clear milestones;



4. Stronger regional cooperation for energy imports and grid stabilization;



5. Open communication with the public about challenges, timelines, and progress.



Citizens are not asking for miracles; they are demanding accountability and results. Energy is the backbone of national progress. Without urgent intervention, Zambia risks stalling its development, deepening inequality, and eroding public trust.



The government must shift from assurances to action. The people of Zambia deserve more than promises, they deserve power, literally and politically. The time for excuses is over. If the UPND seeks to retain public confidence, it must honor its commitments and restore light to homes, businesses, and the broader national outlook.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province