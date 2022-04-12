UPND MUST NOT FAIL

…we can play politics after wrongs are corrected – Nevers

By Charles Tembo

MMD president Nevers Mumba says the UPND government must not be allowed to fail.

He says the last ten years took Zambia in a forbidden direction.

“The new government must wrestle to turn the trend back to a prosperous path. We all need to play our part and make it work. We can play politics after these wrongs are corrected but not now,” he urged.

Mumba is on a consultative national tour and on Saturday arrived in Mansa, Luapula Province.

“Luapula was one time a thriving, prosperous province, creating and providing jobs to the people of the province. Mansa batteries, Kawambwa tea, a thriving fishing industry and an impressive agricultural outfit. The quality of life of the Luapula people was reasonably comfortable. We however cannot say the same today. Life has become unbearable for many of our brothers and sisters in the province. The question is, can Luapula live again? We believe it can and it shall,” he said, in a Facebook posting. “It is for this reason we have advanced the idea that the current UPND government must not be allowed to fail. The last ten years took Zambia in a forbidden direction. The new government must wrestle to turn the trend back to a prosperous path. As MMD we have chosen to partner with development efforts being made by our colleagues in government.”

He said the MMD leadership has chosen Zambia above politics.

“Zambia must recover from the last ten years of economic retardation. Every Zambian must rally together to end the economic decay that characterised the last decade,” Mumba said. “The debt soared from $3 billion in 2011 to $27 billion in 2021. The kwacha fell from the rate of K3.50 in 2011 to K23.00 to $1.00. The foreign reserves fell radically as well. It is fair to state that almost all economic indicators slumped into the red. It will take extraordinary diligence and skill to turn the economy around. We all need to play our part and make it work. We can play politics after these wrongs are corrected but not now.”

Mumba has invited “colleagues in the Patriotic Front to also cooperate in bringing the economy back home”.