‎UPND must only be replaced by a crop of politicians that is not tainted – Kalaba

‎”How do you come to me to say we field one candidate but you want to impose that candidate on me, on CF, without us even sitting to deliberate?” Kalaba said.

“Opposition unity must be founded in the desire to improve Zambian lives as opposed to just being motivated with removing UPND from office. Yes, UPND is a failed project that must be removed.

But in doing so they need to be replaced by a crop of people that is not tainted or only motivated by the desire of taking over power in order for the ruling party officials and their cronies to continue engaging in tenderpreneurship and feasting on government projects.”





On the UPND administration, Kalaba said ‎they had lost popularity on account of unfulfilled promises, with the country enduring the highest cost of living now because of high fuel prices, high fertilizer prices, farmers still unpaid and the stop gap measures they were now undertaking to reduce loadshedding motivated by the desire to hoodwink Zambians to win the elections.

