UPND MUST STOP GOVERNING WITH BITTERNESS – NJOBVU

….…as he condemns Bill 13, calls for shift in governance style





Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has lashed out at the UPND government, accusing it of enacting laws that appear punitive to already struggling citizens, while ignoring more pressing national issues.





Speaking in response to Bill 13, which has attracted backlash from the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) and concerned citizens, Njobvu questioned the motives behind the proposed legislation, warning that it could have devastating consequences for ordinary Zambians.





“The UPND government should take seriously the concerns raised by ZNFU and other citizens on Bill 13,” Njobvu said in a statement. “Laws are meant to transform and impact people’s lives positively, not to abuse or punish them further.”





He further criticized what he described as the ruling party’s lack of empathy in governance, urging President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to embrace leadership grounded in “love and care.”





“People are already passing through hard times due to bad economic management now you want to pass laws that make them easily lose their properties? It’s as if the UPND has a long-standing grudge against the people for not voting for them during their 23 years in opposition. Banati sungila ka mbala?” Njobvu remarked sarcastically, using a Bemba phrase loosely translated to mean “Do you hold a vendetta?”





The union leader called on government to realign its priorities, focusing instead on critical socio-economic challenges.



“You should spend more time on solving the electricity crisis, unemployment, and the soaring cost of essential commodities not wasting time on bad laws,” he said.





Njobvu concluded by urging Parliament and all democratic voices to reject Bill 13, warning that its passage would be seen as a betrayal of public trust.



“Rather than focusing on potentially contentious legislation, we urge the UPND government to redirect its efforts towards addressing the pressing issues facing this nation. That’s the leadership Zambians are crying for.”





Bill 13 has stirred national debate, with stakeholders arguing that its provisions could make it easier for citizens to lose ownership of their land and property, further worsening social inequality. Despite public outcry, government officials have remained largely silent on the matter, fueling more speculation and resistance.



©️ KUMWESU | July 29, 2025