UPND MUST STOP SHIELDING ITS CADRES- Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

12th July, 2023

UPND MUST STOP SHIELDING ITS CADRES

The United Party for National Development (UPND) must stop shielding its cadres who are busy harassing innocent citizens in markets, bus stations and selected residential areas of Lusaka.

Instead of merely apportioning blame on the Patriotic Front (PF) which has nothing to do with the new form of cadre-ism in the ‘party of angels’ (UPND). The ruling party must swiftly work towards protecting the general citizenry from these acts of lawlessness.

I wish to challenge Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta to tell the nation what his party is doing to fight cadre-ism since it is one thing that they have been singing about.

Now that UPND has disowned its own cadres, we implore them to demonstrate their seriousness in fighting cadre-ism by arresting those that are masquerading as cadres of this inconsistent party.

We strongly condemn the lawlessness promoted by Mr. Mwaliteta in the video circulating on social media where he is erroneously instructing his youth chairman to go out and harass people in markets and bus stations. Mwaliteta should let the police do their work by restoring order in these public places for the good of all citizens. Where will these UPND youths draw their authority to control operations in public places?

UPND need to accept that they have failed to fight cadre-ism within the rank and file of their party because already, they are busy demarcating land close to the flyover bridge near Kamwala area and along Lumumba road, near Lumumba Bus Station.

In fact is very clear to us that Mr. Mwaliteta is the one who is encouraging these Cadres to be extorting money from Marketeers and Bus stations in defiance of the Presidential directive against this vice because of his appetite to become the UPND Secretary General.

I further wish to call upon the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to show leadership by swinging into action to curtail this ugly vice and bring back sanity in markets and bus stations within the city.

Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa (MP, MCC)

PF PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN – LUSAKA

