UPND MUST TAKE A SOBER REFLECTION

…. as it clocks two years in office and how it has performed more especially in the mining sector

Lusaka… Saturday August 12, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

As the UPND clocks two years in office today, they should take a sober reflection on how they have performed in addressing national issues more especially in the mining sector, charges Zambia for Unity Peace and Development President Ronnie Jere.

Mr. Jere says as the party in power celebrates some of their achievements in areas such as education, social programmes, they should also take time to reflect on how they have faired in resolving challenges in the mining sector.

Mr. Jere says in the coming few months, the UPND must focus on addressing challenges that are hindering the growth of the mining sector that is at the center of national growth.

“All of us are aware that the mainstay of our economy is mining sector. And so, we should be seen channeling our energy in addressing challenges in this industry. Therefore, as the UPND clocks two years in office today, they should sit down ad take a sober reflection on their performance more especially in the mining sector. They should be able to identify areas they should focus on going forward,” charged Mr. Jere.

“We expect nothing less than progressive ideas concerning our natural resources. We have key mining firms that are limping which if they were productive, we could have earned something as a nation. Our humble appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema is that please address the challenges at Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines on the Copperbelt. Stakeholders have voiced out enough on the need to revamp this important sector, now is the time to see results.”

He said the same energy the UPND government has exhibited in implementing programmes such as Constituency Development Fund (CDF), is the same energy they should show in revamping the mining industry. The same energy they exerted in making sure that our debt was restructured is the same effort we want to see in the mining sector.

“We are failing to understand why this important sector should be neglected in this manner when it should be in the driving seat in economic development. We should draw lessons from other countries that are also blessed with mineral resources and how they are taking advantage of them to develop their countries. We have been mining for many years and by now, we should understand the value of these resources and how we could use them to our advantage. This is the sector that can transform our country hence the need to deal with all the loopholes in the sector,” he concluded.