UPND NEEDS OPEN HEART SURGERY- Macpherson Mutale

Macphersson Mutale writes

UPND NEEDS OPEN HEART SURGERY.

Disclaimer: this is not about ALL citizens but I address myself to UPND members and sympathizers.

“Previously I mentioned that if there was something that would kill the United Party for National Development, it would be self poisoning.

UPND will eat itself inside out. There is too much greedy and selfishness among the top leadership in the party neglecting the party structures.

Sadly there is also tribalism and regionalism within the party. These are hard truths many are not willing to talk about publicly, but it’s as real as daylight.

The president has isolated himself from the party and doesn’t seem to feel duty bound to help his own party. When you look at the UPND today, it’s a shadow of its former self and partly President Hichilema is responsible for that.

Then you have the secretariat that is so disoriented and disorganized it doesn’t seem to know whether it’s coming or going. Just look at the offices, they seem as though they are a shelter for the homeless.

The people running the secretariat can’t even stay at those offices in preference for private offices where they can strike private deals that benefit only themselves and not the party.

Then you have all those who have been appointed. Most of them seem to have reached their destinations in life and they can’t wish for anything more.

For some, being called an MP, a Minister, Mayor, Council Chairman, PS … etc was their ultimate dream in life. They have so easily forgotten where they came from.

The deals in this country are being done at a very high level. The ministers and other very senior leaders are the ones benefiting and nothing for the ordinary cadres.

CDF in its current state is only meant for those who were empowered previously by the PF. The cadres of UPND have no capacity to participate.

While the common party cadres are being promised a better tomorrow, their leaders have infiltrated all institutions eating everything. This time, there is no sign of even crumbs like what used to fall from the tables of the PF elites.

The ordinary party members are so frustrated and disappointed though some won’t say it openly. They are more destitute now than even when they were in the opposition. Even those who used to help them now mock them that they are in power they should be providers.

While there is a resounding claim that the party and the administration is fighting corruption, there is stinking corruption in most of the the public institutions.

The 20% facilitation fee is the most annoying trend. When people and organizations provide a service or product to the government, to get the money, you have to pay someone 20% or you will forever be on the waiting list being told there are no funds.

Corruption has become embedded in all procurement processes. Corruption is still very institutionalized by public servants who work in collusion with high ranking party and government officials.

Sadly while all these things are happening, the party is slowly bleeding to death. The UPND can’t even afford to rent offices for the structures. The members can’t even approach their councillors because they are just as disillusioned.

The UPND need an urgent heart surgery. They need to be honest and confront the elephant in the room. Their members are suffering. They need to do something about that.

They need to introspect and find a solution to the challenges of greedy and selfishness. They need to find a solution to the issue of financial crisis within the party. They need to address tribalism and regionalism within their ranks.

If this is not done, the consequences will be severe especially for some of the councillors and MPs. While president HH could have a chance of returning his presidency, most of his MPs unfortunately may lose their seats.

The CDF is more useful to opposition MPs than it is to the ruling MPs and this will be a game changer that would disadvantage the UPND MPs.

There is nothing more important in partisan politics than making sure that the members are kept happy. Party membership is voluntary and when one’s aspiring are not being met, they can easily move on without even announcing as the vote is secret.

The UPND has to realize that the Party is a living organism and needs to outlive the electoral mandate of 5 year terms.”