UPND NOMINATION PROCESS UNDER PRESSURE AS ASPIRANTS SURGE



The United Party for National Development (UPND) is facing mounting pressure on its adoption process following an overwhelming turnout of aspiring candidates seeking to file nominations for parliamentary and local government positions.





With the filing window nearing closure under timelines set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the volume of applicants has stretched internal systems, prompting considerations for a possible extension to accommodate those yet to submit.





Across the country, adoption centres have seen heightened activity, reflecting growing political momentum ahead of the general elections.





The influx highlights increasing interest in public office, with the UPND emerging as a key platform attracting both seasoned politicians and first-time contenders.





A notable feature of this year’s process is the rising participation of women and young people, pointing to a gradual shift toward broader representation in leadership spaces.





The development comes amid a political environment shaped under President Hakainde Hichilema, which has encouraged wider citizen involvement in governance and electoral processes.





As the deadline looms, the focus remains on how the party will balance inclusivity with efficiency while maintaining the integrity of its selection process.