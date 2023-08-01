UPND not threatened by Lungu’s political comeback, says Mweetwa

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) says it is not threatened by the possible comeback of former president Edgar Lungu to politics.

Speaking when he addressed the media yesterday in Lusaka, UPND spokes person, Cornelius Mweetwa said that the party’s fearless spirit is inspired by the fact that Lungu initiated most of the challenges Zambians are currently going through.

“let me answer this once and for all, we as UPND are not afraid of President Lungu’s possible political comeback. If there’s something we are concerned about are the people if Zambia because they are the ones who vote for a president and all elected officials.

He said that many of the problems that government is being made to explain are as a result of the maladministration and bad decisions of the PF tenure, particularly in their last 6 years.

“It will therefore be shocking to imagine that cities who understand the genesis of the situation we find ourselves in today can fancy going back to where these problems started from,” He said.

Mweetwa sited that government is rather concerned with the movements in the pricing of mealie-meal and not in the movements of the former president siting them as mare privileges in furtherance and pursuit of enjoyment of his constitutionally guaranteed human rights of movement, association and expression in an environment that the current government has allowed.

He said despite that, government is aware of the current high cost of living and are tirelessly working towards measures to resolve the demand.

“We are looking for the price stability because we know that the high mealie-meal prices have caused a lot of anxiety amongst our citizenry. We are aware that in the long term, we are going to trigger an increase in the production of maize which will in turn lead to a reduction in the prices of mealie-meal,” said Mweetwa.

He further added that in order to mitigate the challenge, government has already distributed basal dressing (compound D) fertilizer to 116 districts noting that, President Hichilema has his both hands on the deck for nation’s economic recovery program.