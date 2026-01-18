UPND NOTES GROWING SUPPORT IN CHAWAMA – MULWANDA



By Pride Nyirenda



UPND presidential campaign team member for the Copperbelt and Deputy Chairperson for Luanshya District, Kennedy Mulwanda, says the Chawama by-election results have provided important lessons and shown signs of progress for the ruling party.





Speaking to RoanFM News, Mulwanda said the results were an eye-opener, especially because Chawama has been a traditional PF stronghold. He noted that when compared to the 2021 general elections, UPND has improved its performance after securing about 6,000 votes, a figure the party did not expect.





He said the outcome shows growing support for President Hakainde Hichilema and urged UPND supporters in Chawama not to lose hope, adding that elections are competitive and one cannot win all the time. Mulwanda stressed that the President means well and the party will continue supporting his leadership.





Mulwanda further cautioned the opposition against over-celebrating, saying they lack a strong presidential candidate for the next general election. He emphasised that UPND’s priority should now be to adopt popular and impactful candidates ahead of 2026 to secure more MPs and strengthen government support.



RoanFM Newsroom