UPND NULLIFIES THREE WARD ELECTION RESULTS

The United Party for National Development (UPND) electoral commission has nullified intra-party election results in three wards of Mazabuka Central Constituency.

UPND intra-party election commission head of delegation for Southern Province, Brian Kambita, announced the nullification during a meeting in Mazabuka.

He says the affected wards are Bennie Mwiinga, Mazabuka Central and Nega Nega.

Other affected wards are Nachipoma and Kalama in Magoye constituency.

He has further dissolved the Mazabuka district executive committee and the Mazabuka Central constituency executive committees.

Kambita adds that fresh elections will be conducted within two days for all wards and constituencies at district level.

He has further stated that Magoye constituency will proceed with its already submitted and approved nominated leaders.

Meanwhile, some UPND members have welcomed the development, stating that it will promote free and fair elections.

Leonard Maambo says party members are now happy with the decision by the election commission.

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