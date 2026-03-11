UPND PANICKING OVER MUNDUBILE’S RISING POPULARITYMweetwa’s Attack on Mundubile driven by fear, not facts – FDD

UPND PANICKING OVER MUNDUBILE’S RISING POPULARITY – FDD



…Says Mweetwa’s Attack on Mundubile driven by fear, not facts.





Wednesday, 11 March 2026.



Fellow Zambians, as an opposition political party, the Forum For Democracy and Development ( FDD) wishes to state that, “it is an act of cowardice and real fear” by the UPND government administration for them to start inciting state agencies to target innocent citizens whom they perceive are telling the Zambians the truth.





As FDD, we want to tell the honorable minister of information, Hon Cornelius Mweetwa that his call to target Tonse Alliance President, Brian Mundubile is made out in bad faith and out of fear for Mundubiles growing popularity. And it’s folly that the honorable minister of information is trying to rewrite the same script which Zambians have seen before when the PF accused President Hichilema of crimes which were purportedly committed during privatization.





The question which Hon Mweetwa should ask and answer himself is, ” why did the UPND not arrest President Mundubile in the 4 years 7 months they have been in government and why now? Is it that UPND is running an inept regime which is sleeping and only wakes up when a noisy citizen makes an unfounded and misconceived noise? This is what Mr Mweetwa should tell us.





Fellow Zambians, we the people of Zambia should not be fooled by our colleagues in the UPND. Hon Mweetwa must realise that President Brian Mundubile does not have two lives. We the people of Zambia know pretty well that a corporate body such as a company is a legal person distinct from its participants. As FDD, we don’t want to question the competence of the minister of information who is a lawyer . But it is surprising that a lawyer can be tempted to issue such a statement for political expedience and out of fear for President Brian Mundubile.





UPND is now a devil to our democracy and they are out there seeking for someone to devour. But one thing must be made clear, The TONSE Alliance leadership is fully prepared for any criminal activities of the UPND ( Imigalato) and such will be met with the Newton Third Law of Motion.





As FDD, we are fully aware that plans have been hatched and continue to be hatched by our colleagues to target those potential contenders such as President Brian Mundubile. And it is good that these plans are now being exposed through such confession by the hon minister of information.





Therefore, as FDD we urge all zambians to reject this UPND cheap propaganda against a citizen who as offered himself to lead the country against the tribalism and division which the UPND has inflicted on our nation.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye

FDD Spokesperson