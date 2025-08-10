UPND PARLIAMENTARY HOPEFUL AND HEALTH MINISTER PAY COURTESY CALL ON CHIEF MUKUNI





By Wagon Media



Livingstone,Zambia 9,August, 2025.



Chawama UPND aspiring Member of Parliament, Mr. Kantenga, together with Minister of Health Hon. Elijah Muchima, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, and National Security Adviser to the President Dr. Lawrence Mwananyande—accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the National Heart Hospital—paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness Chief Mukuni of the Leya people in Livingstone.





Minister Muchima, who is in Livingstone representing President Hakainde Hichilema as Guest of Honour at this year's Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) Annual General Meeting, stated that it was essential, as the President's envoy, to visit and brief the Chief on key health initiatives currently being implemented by the government in Livingstone through the Ministry of Health.





Earlier, Hon. Kantenga, alongside the Minister and delegation, toured the exhibition stands at the ZMA AGM, engaging with various stakeholders in the health sector.





Kantenga, who also serves as Executive Chairman of Medicare International, emphasized the critical role ZMA plays in advancing stratified medical services, professional training, and support programs. He noted that these initiatives benefit not only doctors but also the broader government health strategy and national development.





He expressed encouragement at the presence of young and passionate professionals entering the health sector and echoed the ZMA President Dr. Kaumba Tolopu's call for the establishment of the Office of the Physician General.





Kantenga also praised President Hichilema's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Zambia, commending Hon. Elijah Muchima's dedication and effective implementation of the President's health agenda, as also acknowledged by ZMA President Dr. Tolopu.





(C)WAGON MEDIA TEAM