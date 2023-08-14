UPND PERFORMANCE A DISASTER… ‘aba Bantu baleta Njala’ in two years- Antonio Mwanza

UPND PERFORMANCE A DISASTER- MOURINHO

….says ‘aba Bantu baleta Njala’ in two years.

Lusaka….Monday, August 14, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

As the UPND clocks two years in power later this month, their performance in different sectors has been described as a Disaster.

This is due to the escalating Cost of living and lethargic supply of medicines and Medical Supplies in Health Institutions among others

Socialist Party Deputy General Secretary Antonio Mourinho Mwanza said key to what has caused the economic hardships in Zambia is the high cost of Fuel and the inability for the country to benefit from its own resources.

Speaking on Lusaka’s One Love Radio today, Mr Mwanza charged that Zambia’s economy and Financial markets are currently under the control of the IMF and World Bank.

He has also narrated that there is nothing President Hakainde Hichilema is fixing when it comes to dealing with debt.

Mr Mwanza explained that just in two years, 6.2 billion dollars has been borrowed Without the nation seeing where it has been used.

“This is the debt that he has contracted, where has it gone, can they show us what infrastructure they have built or job opportunities they have created, zero….”he said.

Mr Mwanza has further stated that the UPND must not deceive themselves of having 2.8 million Zambians behind their back.

He said the UPND won because there were certain things the PF did not do right.

Mr Mwanza said the current Government has failed to deliver to the expectation of the people as Jobs are being shipped away from the Zambians.

He said prices of Commodities such as mealie meal is now over K300 against the promise of K50.

“There are no 2.8 Zambians today supporting the UPND. They won because of lies they promised cheaper fuel, mealie meal, fertilizer,. But now, things have doubled. Aba bantu baleta Njala, today you cannot go at any mall and pack your car, they will steal because of hunger. Ba UPND baleta Njala and Ukabwalala bokuba ma minerals such as Sugilite They do not understand that the fundamentals of high cost of living, is a high cost of production. The government us failing to deal with mealie meal prices. They started selling Maize to other countries and they removed taxes so that they benefit,” he said.

And Mr Mwanza the Socialist Party is the only alternative to the current political and Economic challenges the country is facing.

He said the Socialist Party is looking at finding a solution to the real cause of poverty in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has blasted the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba for behaving like a political Party Cadre when he addressed the media last week.

IG Musamba went ahead to censure the SP Leader Dr Fred M’membe over the coups that have taken place in West Africa.

And Mr Mwanza said there is a clear scheme to malign DR Fred M’membe to give him unbillable offences and treason cases.

“They want to crush a movement that has been started by the socialist party, the Inspector General of Police is using his office to detain and derail the socialist Party. When you look at the recent arrest of Dr M’membe, We met all the bond conditions but they refused to give him bond. When they saw a lot of people from all walks of life, they realised that the cell was becoming too hot for them. These charges are a waste of Government time to say he commented on a coup. To arrest somebody and take him to court to say this one has died because of depression those are tramped up charges. ,” he said.

He has castigated the Government in the lethargic supply of medicine in hospitals.

“It has to take you two years to buy Panadol, then we are dealing with the most incompetent Government. If is going to take them two years to buy cotton wool, then this is not serious. ZAMMSA was supposed to be dissolved. They are incapable of performing. The health sector is in shambles,” he said.

Mourinho is baffled by the tendency of the New Dawn Government to prioritise foreign interests at the expense of the Zambian people.

He has also questioned Government to highlight major projects under the Constituency Develoment Fund-CDF.