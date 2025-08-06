UPND REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT AHEAD OF MFUWE BY-ELECTION.





Lavushimanda, August 5, 2025 – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has reiterated its commitment to educating citizens about government development programs and promoting its vision of inclusive national progress.





Speaking during a community engagement in Lavushimanda ahead of the August 7 parliamentary by-election in Mfuwe Constituency, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Akatuntulu Nkandu said the party is working to deepen its presence in the region, despite past challenges.





Mr. Nkandu noted that the UPND had previously struggled to establish a strong foothold in Mfuwe due to political hostility, but stressed that the party remained focused on building unity and delivering tangible development.





“President Hakainde Hichilema has rolled out a robust development program aimed at transforming lives across Zambia, without ethnic or regional bias,” Nkandu said. “Old learning and health facilities are being upgraded through increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF), and since we formed government, no child has been paying school fees.”





He dismissed the misinformation spread by some political opponents during the 2021 general elections, which claimed that electing President Hichilema would cause division.





Mr. Nkandu said the opposite has proven true, with the President prioritizing unity, equity, and national cohesion through the equitable distribution of resources.





“Programs such as the Social Cash Transfer, Cash for Work, and the timely delivery of farming inputs are being implemented nationwide without any form of segregation,” he added.





Mr. Nkandu also called on the people of Mfuwe to vote for the UPND parliamentary candidate Malama Mfunelo in the upcoming by-election, saying the candidate embodies the party’s commitment to inclusive development and grassroots empowerment.





“The UPND is here to stay and work with the people of Mfuwe. We are not just asking for votes, we are offering a long-term partnership built on development, accountability, and service,” he said.



