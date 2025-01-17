UPND RECEIVED PARTY LESS PEDESTRIAN, MWANAWINA LEFT CF IN 2023 – CHINTU



“Mawanawina resigned from CF in 2023, he can’t claim to have defected in 2025.”



Lusaka, January 17– Citizens First (CF) wishes to put the record straight that Mr. Kwibisa Mwanawina whom the UPND staged a welcome ceremony for yesterday, did not defect from CF as he resigned and ceased to be a party member in 2023.





Our party records show that Mr. Mwanawisa informed our party President Dr. Harry Kalaba of his resignation on 9th April, 2023 and he formally handed in his resignation letter to the Secretary General on 13th April 2023.



Therefore, it’s laughable that the UPND can show such desperation to parade someone who left CF almost two years ago and fake a defection.





This only goes to show that the outgoing UPND is dead scared of the unstoppable momentum of the CF and they are looking for very flimsy reasons to try and discredit the incoming government under the trusted leadership of Dr. Kalaba.



Commenting on yesterday’s purported defection, CF Secretary General, Mr. Vincent Chintu, dismissed what he termed an “imposter defection” saying what the UPND received was a “partyless pedestrian” who is looking for political relevance.





While it’s true that Mr. Mwanawina was once a party spokesperson, but the fact that CF has had two other spokespersons after him in the names of Frank Sichone and most recently Dalitso Tembo, shows how far back Mwanawina has been gone.





“It is morally wrong for someone who resigned from CF in 2023, to only come and make a fake defection claim in 2025, it just doesn’t make logical sense to any discerning mind,” he said, adding that he pits the UPND for accepting individuals joining the ruling party on false pretenses.





Mr. Chintu challenged Mwanawina to come clean and tell the truth that he left CF a long time ago and he cannot be promising to take members from a party where he doesn’t belong and has zero impact.



