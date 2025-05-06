THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has charged that the Patriotic Front (PF) will lose again in the 2026 general elections due to its failure to understand the reasons behind its 2021 defeat.







Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, UPND media director Mark Simuwe said the opposition is wasting time believing they can unseat President Hakainde Hichilema, as they have no credible candidate to challenge him.



“We are not worried by Miles Sampa’s endorsement of former president Edgar Lungu, who lost by over one million votes during the last elections, because we know he will lose again,” Mr Simuwe said.





He added that UPND remains confident of victory in 2026, owing to the government’s efforts in addressing the needs of the youth, who constituted the majority of voters in the previous election.



“We have done a lot for the youths, especially in promoting self-reliance through skills training and empowerment programmes,” Mr Simuwe said.





He advised opposition parties rallying behind Mr Lungu to stop wasting their time, saying the former president’s time to lead the country had passed.



Last week, PF faction leader Miles Sampa officially endorsed Mr Lungu as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2026 general election.





Mr Sampa announced he was stepping aside to allow Mr Lungu to lead, noting that the party was now unified under his leadership.



(Mwebantu)