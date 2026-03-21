UPND SAYS IT WILL BE SHOCKED IF NOT RE-ELECTED



By Chamuka Shalubala



The ruling UPND has questioned what kind of change Zambians want to see if they fail to appreciate the progress made by the party since 2021, as the country heads towards this year’s general elections.





UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the party will be “shocked and stunned if it does not get another term in office, citing its strong performance in government.





Mr. Nkandu tells Phoenix News that the negative opinions on social media represent only a small fraction of the electorate, around 10%, and claimed that the majority in rural areas are experiencing tangible benefits from government interventions aimed at improving livelihoods.





He has dismissed claims that the UPND could lose the upcoming elections, attributing such views to opposition supporters on social media who remain critical of the party despite its achievements.





According to Mr.Nkandu, government has made notable strides in strengthening the country’s economic performance, translating into better living conditions for many citizens, efforts he believes have positively impacted many Zambians, especially in rural areas.



PHOENIX NEWS