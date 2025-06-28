UPND SECRETARY GENERAL IMENDA HAILS VICTORY IN LUMEZI, MILENGE AND, SIKONGO





June 27, 2025



Lusaka- United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has expressed deep gratitude to the people of Lumezi, Milenge, and Sikongo for delivering what he described as a “sweet victory” in the recent by-elections.





Speaking from the UPND National Secretariat in Lusaka, Mr. Imenda highlighted the significance of winning in traditionally challenging areas. He noted that Eastern Province, particularly Lumezi, has historically been a difficult region for the UPND to penetrate.





“Our party went in to conquer, and we did it,” he stated confidently, emphasizing the determination and strategy behind the victory.





He further said Tuuwa ward in Sikongo , Western province is not an easy ward to win, UPND has in the past lost three times in Tuuwa ward. In the year 2000 UPND party won Sikongo overally but lost Tuuwa ward, again during the MMD there was a bye election in Tuuwa ward UPND lost it.





Mr .Imenda was quick to mention that during the time of MP Mundia Ndalamei UPND won all the wards in Sikongo but lost Tuuwa ,in 2021 when UPND cleaned Western Province,it won each and every ward but lost Tuuwa ward for a strange reason.





He described Fibalala ward in Milenge District Luapula Province as the most tightly contested of the three regions, calling it “the most difficult to win.” Despite the challenge, he noted that this marks the third consecutive by-election victory for the party in Milenge, signaling a growing shift in support from the region toward the UPND.





Imenda commended the spirit of democracy displayed by all political parties that participated in the elections. “In democracy, you win some, you lose some,” he said, extending appreciation to the UPND campaign team and party leadership for their hard work.





In conclusion, Mr. Imenda reaffirmed UPND’s commitment to development in the regions that supported the party. “The people have spoken, and they deserve development”. We shall forever be grateful.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM