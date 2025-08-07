UPND SG COMMENDS UPND STRUCTURES IN KANYAMA, SETS ROADMAP FOR 2026 VICTORY





Lusaka, Thursday, August 7, 2025



UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has expressed satisfaction with the organisation and effectiveness of party structures in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency, describing them as “well-coordinated and focused” ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Imenda’s remarks were delivered by his Assistant, Andrew Chimuka, during a meeting with local party officials.





He highlighted that a clear roadmap had been developed in collaboration with polling station management committees to ensure the party secures victory in the upcoming national polls.





“The work starts now. Each member has a role to play, especially at household level,” said Mr. Chimuka on behalf of Mr. Imenda.





He urged grassroots structures to begin mobilising from their own homes by encouraging family members to register as voters once the voter registration process is announced.





Mr. Imenda further emphasized the need for continuous mobilisation and recruitment to strengthen the party’s base.





“Winning 2026 requires every one of us to take personal responsibility. Our strength lies in numbers, discipline, and unity,” he said.





The UPND leadership has continued to intensify efforts to energise its grassroots machinery, particularly in urban constituencies such as Kanyama, seen as key battlegrounds in the next election cycle.



