UPND SG IMENDA IS PRIMITIVE, DULL- ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU
…says the UPND secretary general abused Archbishop Dr Alick Banda and Fr Salangeta on behalf of his boss, accuses President Hichilema of habouring a grudge against the Catholic Church
EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has described Batuke Imenda the UPND secretary general as a primitive and dull fellow who does not know that the ruling party will never manage to fight, silence and contain the Catholic Church.
And Archbishop Mpundu is accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of having a vendetta against the Catholic Church and is using his UPND functionaries to attack and cast aspersions of the Priests for speaking for peo- ple in communities.
“As a matter of fact, Mr Imenda was merely a mouth piece of Mr Hichilema. Mr Imenda spoke on behalf of President Hichilema. Mr Imenda could only speak on behalf of his boss who is President Hichilema. Who would stand against the Catholic Church apart from the President himself? Who would have such kind of courage?” Archbishop Mpundu said.
Archbishop Mpundu said Mr Imenda’s sadistic attacks against the Catholic Church and its Priests could have been sanctioned by President Hichilema who had openly lampooned Fr Anthony Salangeta for criticising the graphical illustration of the performance of the country’s economy from 1973.
Archbishop Mpundu says Mr Imenda and the UPND were on a warpath of spreading intolerance and hatred against Zambians with divergent views including Catholic Priests whose call was to pro- mote social justice by speak- ing for the voiceless poor.
The retired prelate has come to the defence of the Archdiocese of Lusaka, Bishop Alick Banfda and Fr Salangeta of Chawama, stating that Mr Imenda and the UPND were being dangerously ignorant by claiming that the two Catholic Priests were Patriot- ic Front (PF) cadres who were campaigning for the return of former President Edgar Lungu.
He stated that the accusations by Mr Imenda that Archbishop Banda and Fr Salangeta were stooges of the PF were not only baseless but exposed the UPND chief executive as a primitive and ineptitude man who did not know that when people stopped speaking, then those in power were in danger.
He said it was primitive for Mr Imenda not to understand what freedom of speech, expression and consciousness meant in a democracy where citizens were free to express themselves without fear or favour.
Mr Imenda, the UPND secretary general is primitive and dull. The UPND is not going to manage to fight the Catholic Church.
Mr Imenda and his party are spearheading intolerance against the Catholic Church and the people with opposing views. But let them know that when people do not speak, it is a breeding ground for chaos and serious trouble in the nation,” Archbishop Mpundu said.
Archbishop Mpundu has warned that Zambians should brace themselves for much worse times under the UPND administration because the new dawn was working at silencing the Catholic Church and that people should start speaking out against the ills of those governing the nation.
“If things exploded in the country, Mr Hichilema is going to be the first one to run away because he is a coward and totally misinformed. So, sooner than later, President Hichilema is going to be on his feet, running away. Not all people are going to be praise singers because there shall always be those to criticize government so that it could work effectively. Government is not going to manage to prevent free speech and let it be known to them that there is no freedom without justice,” Archbishop Mpundu said.
(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)
If Hakainde wishes to carry on this vendetta against us Catholics, it will be the end of his political career. He needs to humble himself and behave correctly. Why does he like ukuchimfyana?
He should stop retaliating, and focus on fixing the economy. Then we will praise him accordingly. We cannot praise him right now because he is driving us into deeper and deeper waters.
I am sure some dull praise singers will blog here insulting Bishop Mpundu, and myself. Go ahead, and decampaign yourselves.
Your double standards are surely amazing. So it’s okay for you and bishop Mpundu to insult others but it’s not okay for the insulted to respond. The bishop just called Mr. Imenda dull and primitive but it’s okay for him to do that but if UPND supporters respond it’s not okay, what type of hypocrisy is that? By the way, you are not the only Catholic because there are many other Catholics who believe father Salangeta and bishop Alick Banda were wrong to say what they said so don’t think just because a biased priest said something it then it means all Catholics members will follow blindly in your crusade against president HH. Furthermore, bishop Mpundu went further to accuse president HH of sending Mr. Imenda to say what he said, is he saying the man can not think on his own? Should we also say the bishop is not speaking his opinion but that of his boss, the cardinal or the pope? Should we also say it’s him or Banda who sent father Salangeta to say what he said since by his statement he is implying people can not think for themselves but have to be sent by their bosses. Why did have to draw the president in what Mr. Imenda said? To me this statement tell me that bishop mpundu has a person has a bone to chew with the president because there was no need to include the president. Besides, the church is supposed to be unifiers but from such statements they seem to be the ones dividing people. Even if the president and the SG were wrong, why didn’t the bishop seek their audience and counsell them privately and instead of making such statements to the public. Who can trust such church leaders to mediate if at all political parties got in to conflict because they seem to have thrown wisdom to the wind by making such statements.
It’s not the kind of language you would find in polite society. You do not use words like “primitive” and “dull” if your intention is to have a conversation. I know the Catholic priests who are conversationalists.
I think it is not right for a Bishop to openly quarell with anybody. Secondly I do not understand how the president is being accused of sending people to make statements. Honestly people this is not politics we sound so immature. Let there be a sit down dialogue between the church and the head of state.
There Catholic bishops I think they have a problem. If imenda batuke made a minute a mistake,why are they making further mistakes themselves by rushing to the media houses to air their grievances. This doesn’t show maturity and as a religious group, they should show love and thru prayers and other best approaches to unite the country. Tit for tat should not come from religious people.
Well said Archbishop! If Hichilema can’t condemn what his juniors are saying then he is sending them! Hichilema’s ending will not be good because he’s antagonizing almost everybody and every non-government institution!