UPND should be allowed to complete their two terms- Alice Rowlands Musukwa

By Alice Rowlands Musukwa

Let Him Go!!!!!



For the past 15 years, Zambia has been led by three different presidents: the late His Excellency Michael C. Sata, the late His Excellency Edgar C. Lungu, and now His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema.





During this period, the country experienced strong political divisions under one ruling party, the PF. Eventually, the majority of Zambians called for change, and President Hakainde Hichilema, who had spent 15 years in opposition, finally won the election on merit.





Five years of leadership has come with many debates and mixed reactions from different political sides. However, my objective is simple, no leader can fix a country to perfection in less than four years. Zambia was left facing many challenges by not necessarily because previous presidents were bad leaders, but because governance is much more complex than it appears from the outside. Leadership always looks easy until it is your turn to lead.





We can debate endlessly about what PF did or did not do, but the truth is that Zambians called for change because we wanted to see new leadership. Over the years, we have dealt with many types of politicians hungry politicians, desperate politicians, greedy politicians, and even those that we the people call criminals. And to be honest, UPND is not perfect either.





What we currently have is a leader who is more of a businessman than a traditional politician, and naturally his leadership style reflects that and Many decisions appear like business transactions, which can feel uncomfortable for people who are used to the familiar political style we have always known. The pick me Leader, Ba Goodie Goodie.





Looking ahead, Mr. Mundubila may stand a better chance to lead this country in the future. I am glad he has chosen to become more relatable and to be on the ground, to allow the people of Zambia to know who he is, and to allow them to support him naturally rather than forcing popularity like most washed out politicians we have seen. He has never been identified as a power hungry Politician and thats a good sign.





Let Him Go second Term!!!!!

UPND should be allowed to complete their two terms. Only then will we be able to fairly judge whether they are capable of producing another president from their party or not to continue the 3rd term since HH won’t be eligable By that time and Mr. Mundubile could potentially lead a stronger opposition and face victory.





The truth many people are afraid to say is that Zambia currently does not have a strong opposition capable of removing UPND with solid alternatives, apart from the usual accusations and political slogans.





Let us also be honest can anyone point to a president anywhere who fulfilled every promise they made during campaigns? Even the next president after HH will come with promises that may or may not be fulfilled.





Economically, Zambia is still in a fragile position. Making reckless political decisions could push our economy even further backward. A change of government often means starting again and cleaning up problems that may have been created over many years.





Right now, many opposition parties should focus on fixing their own internal structures before trying to fix the entire government.





At this moment, Zambia seems to have two parties standing strong, and those are the ones we should watch closely moving forward.





I’m Glad M2 is actually Standing it gives him a better chance to get known by People and he is naturally liked so he is absolutely the Future.



M2 and Salt Sana