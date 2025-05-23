UPND SHOULD REDUCE MEALIE MEAL WITHOUT STEPPING ON FARMERS EFFORTS.



_22 – May – 2025 Thursday._



As a farmer, an aspiring member of parliament for Kalulushi Constituency and indeed national chairlady for Citizens First Party, I, Faith Munthali, express deep concern about the recent reduction of mealie meal prices across the province. This move is particularly disheartening for our farmblock community, which heavily relies on farming. We strongly oppose any plans to reduce mealie meal allocation, especially when farming inputs are already expensive and electricity tariffs remain prohibitively high.





Such measures threaten the backbone of our agricultural sector, which sustains our nation and supports countless families. Farmers are not merely contributors; they are entrepreneurs and vital pillars of our economy. Reducing mealie meal supply will directly impact their livelihoods, as millers will likely insist on buying maize at lower prices, undervaluing farmers’ hard work and investments.





This imbalance will discourage farmers from continuing their efforts and may push them out of productive agriculture altogether. To support our farmers and secure our food future, Citizens First commits to providing access to affordable, modern farming inputs and training on best agricultural practices. We urge policymakers to prioritize farmers’ welfare and recognize the importance of fair policies and adequate resource allocation for national development.





Let’s work together to safeguard the well-being of our nation by supporting our farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.





Faith Munthali

Citizens First Party

Kalulushi Aspiring Member of Parliament