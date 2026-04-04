UPND! stop using PF mistakes as permanent political currency to seek for re- election, wake up and show us the real development you have delivered- Saboi Imboela

UPND! stop using PF mistakes as permanent political currency to seek for re- election, wake up and show us the real development you have delivered

04 April 2026, Lusaka.

We strongly condemn and join the general populace demanding for new leaders. We are worried about the UPND government’s failure to deliver on its promises to the people of Zambia. It is unacceptable that they continue using past PF mistakes as an excuse for their own shortcomings.

The plight of miners on the Copperbelt and jobless youths and women across the country is a ticking time bomb. These young people deserve opportunities, not despair.

We demand the UPND government delivers on its commitments to improve roads, agriculture, tourism, and create jobs for our majority people.

The state of water and sanitation at UNZA and in other bigger compounds like Kanyama , Chibolya and Makululu in Kabwe is a national shame and a great source of concern. Poor roads in many districts are a worrisome issue and we can not keep quiet when you have terribly failed.

Water and good sanitation is a basic human right, yet the government is failing to provide to the people. Go in the wards and check what UPND has done- it is totally nothing.

We acknowledge PF’s short comings and their achievements in infrastructure development and agriculture, but that is not the issue. The issue is UPND’s failure to build on those gains. It is time to move forward, not dwell on the past mistakes of PF.

https://youtu.be/k4V8_2aR27c?si=n7ihwvIO47IMjMEc

To the UPND government, we say: stop complaining about PF and focus on delivering.

You have got a few months left- show us roads, show us jobs, show us development not just talking.

The people of Zambia are waiting and come August expect a rude shock when they vote you out.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela President- National Democratic Congress- ND