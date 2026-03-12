UPND TO RETAIN CURRENT PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES



The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it will only adopt new parliamentary candidates in constituencies that will be created after the forthcoming delimitation exercise and not in already existing constituencies.





Byta FM Monze Journalist reports that UPND National Trustee Member Grace Chivube explained that the party intends to retain its current Members of Parliament in existing constituencies because they already understand their responsibilities and the party’s development agenda.





Speaking during the Youth Day celebrations in Bweengwa Constituency, Chivube said the party does not have time to begin orienting new MPs when there are leaders who already have experience in managing constituency affairs.





She stated that the ruling party will only consider adopting new candidates in constituencies that will be created once the delimitation exercise is completed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





Chivube further urged party members to remain united and continue supporting the current leadership as the country moves closer to the next general elections.





Meanwhile, Jack Mwiimbu, the Member of Parliament for Monze Central Constituency, has advised aspiring candidates to campaign across the entire constituency as the party awaits confirmation on which constituencies will be affected by the delimitation exercise.





Mwiimbu said no one currently knows which constituencies will be divided, making it important for aspiring candidates to engage all communities within their constituencies.





He explained that campaigning widely will help aspiring candidates remain popular and visible among voters even if their constituencies are not delimited.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.