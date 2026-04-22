UPND will apply mingalato in Aug just like they’ve done against  Heartson Mabeta- Sakwiba Sikota

‎UPND will apply mingalato in Aug just like they’ve done against Mabeta – Saki



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‎By Mubanga Mubanga

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‎We Are One Zambia Alliance (WOZA) 4th Republic chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says if the UPND can do what they have done to their own Kankoyo member of parliament Heartson Mabeta, then those in the opposition should expect the same to happen to them in the August 13, 2026 general elections.



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‎In an audio conversation Mabeta had with some UPND operatives who revealed alleged underhand methods to elect President Hakainde Hichilema’s preferred candidates to the national management committee, the Kankoyo member of parliament complained about having been deprived together with Transport minister Frank Tayali.



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‎In an interview yesterday, Sikota said the opposition should expect supper mingalato (tricks) in the August 13 general elections.

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‎“I think what is important is you got a crocodile telling you how the hippo lives. He is right there in UPND. And you can’t say that it is the opposition making false statements, it is from within. One of their

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-will-apply-mingalato-in-aug-just-like-theyve-done-against-mabeta-saki/