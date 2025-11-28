UPND YOUTH CHAIR REAFFIRMS PARTY’S STANCE AGAINST POLITICAL VIOLENCE



THE United Party for National Development National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liwaniso has stated that the party remains firmly committed to rejecting political violence, a directive he says all party members and youths are fully aware of.





Mr. Liwaniso explains that since the party’s inception into government in 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema issued a clear directive against cadrism and political violence.





He has credited this policy as a key reason for the prevailing peace in the country and affirmed the party’s unwavering stance on the matter.





He has emphasised that no act of violence will be tolerated, whether from ruling party or opposition members, stating that the Zambian people are peace-loving as they go about their daily activities.



M&D