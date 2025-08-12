UPND YOUTH MUKONDA MUBITA SENDS A POWERFUL MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT HH ON UPND 4TH YEAR COMMEMORATION





As the UPND government celebrates its fourth year in office, we, the people of Western Province, can’t help but feel left out. While the rest of the country has seen development and progress, our province remains neglected. The cake hasn’t been shared equally, and we’re starting to wonder if we’re being forgotten.





The Reality on the Ground



We’ve seen CDF projects popping up everywhere, but when it comes to capital projects that truly transform lives, we’re left with nothing. No national stadium to call our own, no university to provide opportunities for our youth, and no advanced hospital to cater to our healthcare needs. It’s like we’re being treated as second-class citizens.





Our Demands



As you celebrate four years in government, we’re appealing to you to consider our demands:

– A Western Province Stadium: a state-of-the-art facility that will promote sports development and provide a venue for national events.

– A University: an institution that will provide opportunities for higher learning and drive economic growth.

– An Advanced Hospital: a modern healthcare facility that will cater to our healthcare needs and provide quality medical care.





A Call to Action



We urge you to take our demands seriously and work towards creating a better future for Western Province. We deserve to be part of the development agenda, and it’s time for you to prioritize our needs. Let’s work together to build a brighter future for our province.





Happy Birthday, UPND Government



As you celebrate four years in office, we hope you’ll take our demands to heart and work towards making Western Province a beneficiary of your government’s development initiatives. We can’t celebrate with empty hands; we need tangible projects that will transform our lives.



Signed: MUKONDA MUBITA.