UPND YOUTHS CONDEMN MUMBI PHIRI’S TRIBAL REMARKS



LUSAKA, Monday, October 6, 2025 — Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has continued to attract criticism over her recent tribal remarks, with the United Party for National Development (UPND) youth leadership warning that such sentiments risk plunging the nation into civil strife.



UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda, described Ms. Phiri’s statements as “a seed for division and anarchy,” saying they undermine the spirit of unity that Zambia has enjoyed since independence.





Speaking during a press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat today, Mr. Banda said it was unfortunate that opposition leaders were attempting to use tribalism as a political tool.





“It is sad that the opposition has chosen to champion tribalism as a tool to gain political mileage. Exposing our young ones to hate speech, tribal sentimentalism and divisive statements can lead to irreparable damage to national unity,” he said.





Mr. Banda emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema has made deliberate efforts to entrench the “One Zambia, One Nation” motto by attending traditional ceremonies across all regions of the country, and therefore divisive rhetoric should not be tolerated.





He further urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the Electoral Code of Conduct to include a provision that punishes politicians who use tribalism to advance their political agenda.





“The people of Zambia are not interested in tribal hegemony and divisive language. They want meaningful development that will lift them out of poverty,” he said.





Mr. Banda also cautioned Ms. Phiri to desist from promoting tribal sentiments, stressing that Zambians voted for President Hichilema not because of his tribe or region of origin, but because of his economic vision and leadership which has already delivered significant progress.



