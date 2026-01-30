UPND’S Bywell Simposya has been announced as the new Kasama mayor

UPND WINS KASAMA MAYORAL RACE



THE UPND has won the Kasama Mayoral by-election after its candidate, Bywell Simposya, secured 17,647 votes.





His closest rival, Peter Chikweti of the FDD, polled 14,302 votes.



District Returning Officer Innocent Mutambo declared Mr. Simposya the duly elected Mayor of Kasama District at 17:35 hours.





Mr. Simposya thanked the people of Kasama for their support and pledged to implement development programmes across the city.





Meanwhile, UPND Campaign Manager Chipoka Mulenga expressed gratitude to the residents of Kasama for supporting the policies of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.

UPND campaign team member Paul Kabuswe also thanked the people of Kasama for voting for the party.



KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



FINAL RESULTS



Bukisa Mary, NFP–472



Simposya Bywell, UPND–17, 647



Peter Yuda, FDD–14,302





Zimba Aaron, CF–4,405



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–2,988



Mubanga Joseph, SP–2,211



Rejected–904



Total cast–42,929



