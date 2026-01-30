UPND’S Bywell Simposya has been announced as the new Kasama mayor

UPND WINS KASAMA MAYORAL RACE
THE UPND has won the Kasama Mayoral by-election after its candidate, Bywell Simposya, secured 17,647 votes.
His closest rival, Peter Chikweti of the FDD, polled 14,302 votes.
District Returning Officer Innocent Mutambo declared Mr. Simposya the duly elected Mayor of Kasama District at 17:35 hours.
Mr. Simposya thanked the people of Kasama for their support and pledged to implement development programmes across the city.
Meanwhile, UPND Campaign Manager Chipoka Mulenga expressed gratitude to the residents of Kasama for supporting the policies of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.
UPND campaign team member Paul Kabuswe also thanked the people of Kasama for voting for the party.
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
FINAL RESULTS
Bukisa Mary, NFP–472
Simposya Bywell, UPND–17, 647
Peter Yuda, FDD–14,302
Zimba Aaron, CF–4,405
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–2,988
Mubanga Joseph, SP–2,211
Rejected–904
Total cast–42,929
Congratulations to the UPND for the Kasama Mayoral Bye Election Victory.
To the Opposition Political Parties, God has given you a chance to look into your selves. The figures are there staring at you. Learn something from what the numbers are saying.
Just the votes for FDD and CF and you have 18,704 votes , more than 1000 votes ganered by UPND’s 17, 647.
If you add UPPZ and Socialist Party combined votes of 5000+ , and the opposition has 24,000 votes , more than 6000 votes over the UPND.
The unpopular Party, UPND, which people don’t want has won the Kasama Mayoral Bye Election.
In Accident Causation, if you record frequent near misses, just know that you will have a serious accident soon.
Lack of thinking has given the UPND the Kasama Mayoral Seat..
And I don’t have any kind words for Dan Pule, Zumani Zimba, and Brian Mundubile.
You can’t expel the Anchor Party, the Patriotic Front, from Tonse Alliance in the midst of Crucial Elections..You even go further and conduct elections for Mundubile, while the heat of the Bye Election whose success is dependent on the PF machinery is on. I have never seen such stupid thinking.
That’s is total confusion. What message were you sending to the Electorate?
If Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, and Harry Kalaba, think they can dislodge the UPND alone, they are sleeping walking into a defeat.
WAKE UP. You are disappointing Zambia.
Congratulations to the winner, Bywell Simposya, twalemyeba, Kasama is not Chawama. Congratulations also goes to UPND especially the Campaign team. Tubalumendo utu tulabomba mwe tatwangala iyo. Tuba Elvis Nkandu, Chipoka Mulenga, Elias Mubanga, Levy Ngoma, Mark Simuuwe, awe Mwabomba bane. Then Twalunda pi naba Frank Tayali, Mike Mponsha. Getrude Imenda, Hon D. Mwamba, Hon Sibongile Mwamba boonse mukwayi twamitasha. If this is how you had worked in Chawama, the story was going to be different. Finally we thank the people of Kasama, we are proud of you, te pakulleka, namu August, mukacite ifyo fine. You have really shamed the haters and all their Chawama Euphoria has suddenly disappeared like morning fog.
In a multiparty democracy you dont start counting potential voters that didnot vote for your party or special vehicle party. Can you also add the votes from some of these losing parties to UPND?? Failure to unite competing parties against the ruling party is part of what happens in a vibrant multiparty democracy.. Wake up and stop disappointing yourselves!!
Mayor for a few months. Enjoy.
Hon. Mwamba , mp for Kasama central engineered all this. She knows her politics so well
The reality is for now a combination of all opposition parties has no sellable presidential candidate to beat HH.
More work is needed by the Ruling party. Looking at the aggregate values of the opposition it is not looking good. A sudden change of action can be catastrophic.
This will be a tight fight. These examples should be used wisely by both sides as a measure of the real facts on the ground.
Eeecho
A good winner and a good loser of elections will respect the decisions of voters who secretly casted their votes!! Avoid fears based on assumptions as assumptions are the mother of all fuck ups !!