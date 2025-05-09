UPND’s CONSTITUTIONAL DRIVE SLAMMED AS BETRAYAL BY SP’s CHIBANGA



Lusaka… Friday May 9, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) Member of the Central Committee, Joseph Chibanga, has strongly criticized the UPND for its continued push to amend the Republican Constitution, despite what he described as widespread opposition from the majority of Zambians.





Speaking during an address to the Socialist Party leadership in Munali Constituency, Chibanga condemned the ruling party for betraying the trust placed in them by the Zambian people during the 2021 general elections.





He stated that the constitution forms the bedrock of the nation’s democracy, and warned that making changes without broad consensus risked undermining the very fabric of Zambian society.





He argued that the UPND appeared to believe the constitution was theirs alone to alter, rather than treating it as a sacred document that belongs to the people of Zambia.



Mr Chibanga said the party’s insistence on pushing through the amendments demonstrated a blatant disregard for public opinion.





According to Chibanga, pressing ahead with unpopular constitutional changes suggested that the UPND believed they knew better than the citizens they were elected to serve — a stance he labeled as both unacceptable and undemocratic.



He further stated that the absence of national consensus on the proposed amendments was deeply concerning.





In his view, any effort to change the constitution required thorough consultations and widespread support, particularly when a significant portion of the population was opposed.



Mr Chibanga questioned the UPND’s commitment to democratic principles, suggesting that ignoring public sentiment could lead to increased polarization and social unrest.





He warned that bypassing public engagement eroded trust in national institutions and weakened the democratic process.





“The UPND’s actions,” Chibanga stated, “could have far-reaching consequences for the country. Leaders must prioritize the will of the people and strive to build an inclusive and participatory democracy.”



He concluded by affirming that the Socialist Party would continue to stand with the majority of Zambians who opposed the amendments.





He urged the UPND to respect the wishes of the people, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values and building a more just and equitable society.