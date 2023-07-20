UPND’s LISWANISO HAPPY WITH POLICE FOR THE DISCLOSURE THAT PF RECRUITED CADRES AND JUNKIES

UPND national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has commended Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba on his recent revelations that PF had recruited cadres and junkies in the service.

In a statement in Lusaka this yesterday, Liswaniso thanked the police boss and urged him to urgently identify several other officers and subject them to refresher Police Service courses.

“We want to thank the Inspector General of the Police for his revelations. What we advise as young people, youths of UPND and as National Youth Chairman of the governing party is what mostly pertains on the ground, and that’s why we called on him to speak more. Today the IG is responding very well to our call to him to communicate to the people of Zambia,” Liswaniso said.

He said as a youth leader, he knew that the Police was not brutalizing people, and that what was going on were mechanizations of the opposition to dent the name of the service.

“One of the communications we called for from the IG was that the IG clears the air following allegations from the opposition that the Government of the UPND, through the Police was brutalizing citizens. To us, we knew that the police was not brutalizing the people and that, the police was being soiled in propaganda by the opposition, and the silence the police allowed at that time, was what was hurting the party, and the name of the President,” he said.

Liswaniso said he was happy with the Inspector General’s heed to advice regarding communication to the masses.

“From our advice and statement to the IG, today we are happy that he is responding and communicating to the people of Zambia, and that’s what we wanted. The police is there to protect the lives of the people and property in our communities. So, for us as young people, we’re happy that the IG is able to communicate to the people of Zambia so that people can build further trust in the police service, than was the case that sort of dented the name of our innocent President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema,” he added.

He said that, he was going to continue highlighting issues that required the attention of those in government offices.

“As young people of UPND, we have the mandate to ensure that, we check what is happening on the ground. Again, I want also to appreciate the IG that he has identified that there are certain police officers who are PF cadres and are junkies aimed at denting the name of the service. I therefore appeal to the police command, to identify such police officers and give them refresher courses so that they can adapt to the new dawn way of leadership. I am happy that such information has come on your table,” he said.

He encouraged Mr. Musamba to listen more to the Zambian people.

“We want to thank you and encourage you to listen more to the voices of the people on the ground. For us, we are eyes of the President and the UPND party that promised the people a more professional police service. We won’t sit idle and watch people running institutions deviate from what we promised the people of Zambia. We shall point out issues and it is for you people to attend to them. We shall continue to protect the President and the party from unnecessary attacks. When we speak, we speak with a voice of the people on the ground,” said Liswaniso

Kalemba