FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND’s Mark Simuuwe Blasts Harry Kalaba Over Remarks on Edith Nawakwi’s Death



Lusaka, Thursday, 10th April 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has strongly condemned remarks made by Citizen First President Harry Kalaba concerning the passing of veteran politician Edith Nawakwi, calling his comments irresponsible and an insult to the grieving family.





Mr. Simuuwe said it is unacceptable for Mr. Kalaba to attempt to politicize a solemn moment, especially when he lacks the medical expertise to make any assertions about the cause of death.





“Instead of individuals like Harry Kalaba raising real issues, we are seeing him trying to gain political mileage from the death of our late mother Edith Nawakwi. He is not a medical doctor and has no authority to make any statements regarding the cause of her death,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.





“We challenge Kalaba to provide medical evidence to support his claims. It is disrespectful and shameful to use someone’s death for political grandstanding. Let us mourn our mother in peace,” he added.





Mr. Simuuwe further clarified the legal position regarding individuals facing active court processes, in light of insinuations that the late Nawakwi’s legal battles should have been dropped due to her health condition.





“The law is very clear — when someone is undergoing a court process, whether they are sick or not, the case does not get dropped. What is required is for the defense to file an application before the court, indicating that the client is unwell. There is no provision in Zambian law that says a case is discontinued just because someone is ill,” he said.





He emphasized that attempting to turn a funeral into a political stage is both culturally offensive and legally misguided.



“It is total pettiness for Mr. Kalaba to use a funeral as a platform for political attacks. It’s not just wrong — it’s a taboo and an insult to the family of the late Edith Nawakwi. As a country, we must draw the line between politics and respect for the dead,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





UPND is urging all political players to observe decorum during this time of national mourning and to show compassion to the bereaved family by avoiding divisive statements.



©️UPND Media Team