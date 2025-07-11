UPPZ CALLS FOR URGENT POLITICAL DIALOGUE TO CALM NATIONAL TENSIONS…. Charles Chanda Urges President Hichilema to Convene Indaba

UPPZ CALLS FOR URGENT POLITICAL DIALOGUE TO CALM NATIONAL TENSIONS

The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) party has made an impassioned appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema, urging him to convene an urgent political indaba aimed at addressing growing tensions and fostering national unity.





Speaking in a statement issued to Kumwesu , UPPZ President Charles Chanda stressed the need for immediate dialogue among political stakeholders, warning that the current political climate could become more volatile if leaders fail to engage constructively.





“We are calling on President Hichilema to bring all political players together. This dialogue is not about politics it is about the future of our country,” Chanda said.





Chanda criticized what he described as a “worrisome trend” of viewing opposition figures as enemies, noting that healthy political discourse is essential in any democratic society.





“It is wrong to treat political opponents as enemies. We are all working towards one goal to serve the people of Zambia,” he emphasized.



Referencing the Bible, Chanda recalled how King David sought counsel and found solutions during a time of famine, suggesting that Zambia too can overcome its current challenges through consultation and unity.





“The opposition is not here to fight government, but to offer ideas and constructive criticism. We too can contribute to economic growth and national development,” Chanda stated.





He reiterated that Zambians must come first, regardless of political affiliation, and emphasized that open dialogue is the starting point for a more prosperous and united future.





“We are all Zambians before we are politicians. Dialogue is the bridge to understanding and cooperation. Let us focus on what unites us, not what divides us,” Chanda added.





He concluded by encouraging citizens to remain hopeful and engaged, urging them to demand accountability and dialogue from those in power.





“Let us work together for the common good. A peaceful Zambia is what we all want,” he said.



