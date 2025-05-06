UPPZ LEADER CALLS FOR COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY IN ZAMBIA’S POLITICS



The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) is calling for all political players, both in the opposition and in government, to take collective responsibility for the country’s challenges.





Party leader Charles Chanda raised concerns about how former government officials are continuously opposing decisions, despite their roles in creating the current situation.





In a recent statement, Mr. Chanda questioned the actions of previous leaders, noting that they often criticize current policies without acknowledging their own contributions to Zambia’s problems.





He emphasized that collective responsibility should focus on improving the basic needs for Zambians, particularly through mining taxes.



Mr. Chanda pointed out that since Zambia’s independence in 1964, there has been little progress in providing essential services and infrastructure to the people.





He argues that leveraging mining taxes could help address these basic needs, but that requires unity and cooperation from all political parties.





The UPPZ leader urges both current and former politicians to work together for the benefit of the Zambian people, rather than engaging in constant opposition.