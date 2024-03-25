UPPZ LEADER CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY IN FACE OF DROUGHT CRISIS

Lusaka… March 24, 2024

United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) Leader Charles Chanda has called for action from political leaders in Zambia to reflect on their negative actions that directly impact the citizens.

As Zambia grapples with the worst drought in years, Mr Chanda has emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing the crisis.

In a statement, Mr Chanda highlighted the need for all political parties, including the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) and the United Party for National Development (UPND), to set aside their differences and come together for the common good of the nation.

He questioned why the country, whose political landscape is marked by the keyword “United,” continues to be plagued by division.

Mr Chanda further urged the political leadership to prioritize the well-being of the citizens and work towards finding solutions to the pressing issues facing the country, particularly the severe drought that is threatening livelihoods.

“It is a call to action for all leaders to put aside their personal agendas and work towards a united front in tackling the challenges that confront the nation,” he said.