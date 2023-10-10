UPPZ Leader Urges Govt To Priorities Arresting Rising Cost Of Living And Not Anticipated Political Return Of Edgar Lungu

UPPZ LEADER URGES NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITIES ARRESTING RISING COST OF LIVING AND NOT ANTICIPATED POLITICAL RETURN OF FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU

Kitwe-10.10.23

As the leader of United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia, I urge the UPND government to shift their focus from former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s return to active politics and instead concentrate on the skyrocketing cost of living that many Zambians are facing.

While the political landscape in Zambia is dynamic, the looming return of former President Lungu should not distract the UPND government from its core objectives, which are to improve the lives of Zambians.

As a leader who has experienced the plight of ordinary Zambians and has walked in their shoes, I strongly urge the government to prioritize the needs of the people.

I understand the harsh realities that many Zambians are presently facing, such as job losses, high inflation, and escalating prices of basic commodities.

These are trying times for all Zambians, and it is vital that the government addresses these pressing concerns immediately.

As a political figure, I am appealing to all well-meaning Zambians to hold the UPND government accountable and ensure that they fulfill their promises, uplift the living standards of the people, and create a prosperous and peaceful Zambia.

In conclusion, I urge the UPND government not to get sidetracked by the anticipated return of former President Lungu and instead focus on matters that genuinely affect the daily lives of ordinary Zambians.

Let us come together as a nation and work towards a common goal, a better and prosperous Zambia for all.

Uppz President,

Charles Chanda.