UPPZ URGES GOVT TO HELP CHISOKONE MARKETEERS

Lusaka… Wednesday August 2, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The opposition United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) has urged the UPND government and opposition leaders to act swiftly and provide assistance to the victims of the devastating fire that consumed the Chisokone Market last evening.

UPPZ President Charles Chanda says the government and key stakeholders must work collaboratively to ensure that the victims are provided with urgent relief, including food, water, shelter, and medicine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, and we pay tribute to the brave firefighters and emergency responders who worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze,” he said.

“At times like these, we need to come together as a nation and provide support to those in need. The government and opposition leaders must work collaboratively to ensure that the victims are provided with urgent relief, including food, water, shelter, and medicine. The Disaster management and mitigation unit should move in quickly to provide life-saving assistance.”

He said his party is deeply troubled by the way the local authorities have handled the removal of street vendors from the streets.

“The scenes of police having running battles with them in Kabwe and peaceful protests in Mazabuka are concerning. We urge the authorities to adopt a more humane approach to street vending, which takes into account the needs of the street vendors and seeks to provide alternative solutions,” he added.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of the Chisokone Market fire, and we stand ready to provide any assistance we can to support their recovery and rebuild their livelihoods. Let us all unite behind the people of Zambia and work together to build a more prosperous and peaceful nation.”