UPPZ URGES POLITICAL PARTIES TO STOP CRITICIZING THE COUNTRY INFRONT OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY.





By Mercy Mulenga



The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) party has expressed concern over opposition politicians who criticize the country harshly in front of the international community.





Party leader Charles Chanda, said such behavior paints Zambia in a bad light and could harm its reputation.





Mr. Chanda, has since questioned how politicians who want to lead the country can speak negatively about it abroad.



He argued that leaders must show love for Zambia first before anything else.





Mr. Chanda, urged all politicians to be more patriotic and work together to promote Zambia’s progress.





He further called for issue-based debates instead of personal attacks.

