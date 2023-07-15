By Dennis sikazwe Jr

URGENT DILEMMA: HAZEL NALI’S INJURY AND THE WORLD CUP RULES – A CALL FOR RESPONSIBLE ACTION

The situation surrounding Hazel Nali’s injury has become a pressing matter, demanding immediate attention and resolution. It is evident that the young girl is injured and urgently requires rehabilitation, making it crucial for her to seek immediate medical attention.

However, the World Cup rules are explicit, permitting only participating and standby players to be present in the camp. This is reminiscent of what happened to Sadio Mane, the team captain, who had to leave the camp after sustaining an injury just a week before the tournament in Qatar.

In contrast, Barbara’s case is different, as she was allowed in the camp due to FAZ appealing her situation with CAF. Crucially, Barbara was not injured but registered as an official, creating a pertinent question of how to handle an injured player like Hazel Nali, visibly limping, and whether she could be considered for registration as an official. Nevertheless, FIFA regulations unequivocally state that injured players are not permitted in the camp under any circumstances.

It is essential to acknowledge that individuals responsible for football administration, who claim to be well-versed in CAF and FIFA rules, should not advocate for the injured player to remain in the camp. Barbara Banda’s case at WAFCON 2022 in Morocco cannot serve as a precedent, as she was not injured and had a valid registration as an official.

Throughout history, injured players have consistently been sent home from tournaments, and this situation should not be subject to political maneuvering. The severity of Hazel Nali’s injury could even jeopardize her career if not treated promptly. Moreover, considering her club contract, handling her injury appropriately becomes even more imperative.

The cases of Nkuku and Benzema, dropped by France with only four days remaining before a major tournament, serve as concrete evidence that injured players are not exempt from the rules. Thus, addressing this situation responsibly and in strict accordance with FIFA regulations is paramount, ensuring the well-being of the player and upholding fair play principles