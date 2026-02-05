US AID FREEZE BITES
THE unexpected withdrawal of 84% of HIV funding to Zambia by the United States (US) President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has triggered an increase in HIV infections and HIV-related deaths in the country, experts have observed.
The Network of Zambian People Living with HIV (NZP+) warns that the aid freeze has disrupted HIV services leading to an increase in new infections and deaths in Lusaka and other provinces.
In an interview with The Mast, NZP+ executive director Fred Chungu said a mathematical modeling study estimated that a three-month disruption in aid could lead to 54,860 new HIV infections (+13%) and 32,550 additional deaths (+8.7%), while a four-year disruption could result in 552,500 new infections (+130% ) and 330,400 deaths (+89%).
The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) last week announced an increase in HIV infections in the capital city, Lusaka, in 2025, standing at 12.1%.
Commenting on the spike, Chungu described the situation as serious, especially among vulnerable populations like adolescents, children and women.
“With the US aid cut, HIV awareness campaigns in Lusaka have been affected, making it harder for people to get useful and up-to-date information and adhere to life-sustaining treatment,” he said.
Chungu urged government to quickly roll out its sustainability plan prioritising domestic funding towards HIV programmes and activities.
He said any further delay to domestically fund HIV activities would affect outreach programmes, including testing and treatment services.
“NZP+ is currently struggling to raise its yearly US$1 million to effectively tackle the resurgence of the epidemic. We are currently relying on K2 million annual malaria support for Central and Copperbelt provinces from the Global Fund, which is not enough to also cater for HIV,” Chungu said.
He feared HIV statistics would continue to escalate if the government failed to find domestic funding.
Chungu is worried about reports of people selling ARVs, calling for a probe into the matter.
“We have asked that our members be monitored in the collection of supplies to ensure that there is no pilferage and resale,” he said.
He, however, commended government for restocking health centres with the single-dose ARV, TAFED, which had fewer side effects.
In May last year, the US Embassy in Lusaka announced the Donald Trump administration was cutting funding to the health sector by US$50 million effective January 2026.
The Mast
Its important to state issues in a factual manner. The issue became apprent when USAID was scrapped sometime last year.
Not too long after the US Ambassador came out with a stick and carrot statement that the aid was tied to some conditions with a visit from Trump’s son visiting the head of state.
In that same week, the Chinese Premier visited Zambia and assured the government that they would suppliment any medication withdraw that the US would make with drugs from China.
One would ask what is all the hype about? The American government through its Ambassador Gonzales should not use Zambians to cause alarm to arm string government into signing a deal that wont benefit Zambians. Aid was always used as soft dilpomacy, we know. But using a hammer to COERCE the state to do what you want is immoral.
Zambians speaking here need to be aware that this a well meaning government that would not be derelic in the issue.
Why not follow up with the Ministry of Health. Mr. Chungu (who maybe unemployed now after USAID could be self employed by using the skill set aquired from USAID to start an NGO as an instituional advocate and coordinator. Am sure a grant is able if he bothered to do a proposal for seed money. There are still well wishers out there that would help in this regard.
Going to the Mast a paper owned by the Opposition wont address the issue. Neither will Mr. Gonzales give you a job. If you are passionate about the cause start by finding out where the Chinese aid is. Help by helping push for those you care about. That is true advocacy