US Ambassador sheds tears … after announcing K1.4 billion cut towards Zambia’s medical supplies





US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales, shed tears, pausing to wipe them out when announcing the K1.4 billion annual aid cut for medicines and medical supplies to Zambia due to government’s failure to respond to country-wide systematic theft of these products.





“I have cried over this because it’s not the senior government officials who will be affected. It’s the poor people in rural areas,” said Ambassador Gonzales.