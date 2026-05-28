US and Iran reach deal but need Trump’s final approval, officials tell Axios

US and Iranian negotiators have reached a draft 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and begin talks on Iran’s nuclear program, but President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval, Axios reported on Thursday citing two US officials and a regional source involved in the mediation effort.

According to Axios, US officials said the terms of the agreement were largely finalized by Tuesday, pending approval from senior leaders on both sides. The officials said Iranian negotiators later informed mediators they had secured the necessary approvals and were ready to sign, although Tehran has not publicly confirmed that account.

“The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” one US official told Axios after Trump was briefed on the details of the proposed agreement.

The memorandum would guarantee unrestricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and require Iran to remove naval mines from the waterway within 30 days, the report said. “This means no tolls and no harassment,” a US official told Axios.

The agreement also includes an Iranian commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon and outlines negotiations over Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and its enrichment activities. The United States will commit to discuss sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and mechanisms to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries to Iran, according to the report.