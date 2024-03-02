American Ballet Theatre came back to China after ten years, showing that the relationship between the United States and China may be getting better.

The dance group from New York had 85 dancers getting ready for their first show at the Shanghai Grand Theater. They were going to perform “Classic Old and New,” which includes three different dance routines, some modern and some traditional. Susan Jaffe, the artistic director of the group, said this.

The tour shows that China and the United States are starting to share their cultures with each other again. Next week, the Asian country will have concerts by the Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate 50 years since their visit to China in 1973.

ABT will leave Shanghai after four nights of shows and go to Beijing. They will perform their famous version of "Giselle," a classical romantic ballet, at the National Center for the Performing Arts starting from Nov. 29 to November.

Jaffe said this year is very important to him. He became the artistic director of the company less than a year ago and last danced in China in 2000.

“Ballet is a language that everyone can understand,” she said. “We express our feelings and love through our art, and it’s really special for Americans and Chinese people to connect through our art during this time of cultural exchange. We hope it brings healing for both of our cultures. ”

The shows were supposed to happen in 2021 but they were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zhang Xiaoding, who runs the Shanghai Grand Theatre, said they are excited to start working with ABT again after the pandemic rules are lifted.

Zhu Xiaoyi, a 43-year-old person from Shanghai, who used to take ballet lessons in school, was getting ready to watch the first show of “Classic Old and New” on Thursday. She said sharing of culture between the U. SChina and the United States are very important right now.

I want to learn about different cultures through talking to people from other countries. “Communication and sharing in other areas can go up,” she said.

Washington and Beijing have been talking to each other and getting ready for a meeting between their presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. The meeting will happen at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco later this month.

Last week, the governor of California Gavin Newsom was well-received in Beijing, and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Washington. Wang said it would be difficult for Biden and Xi to meet.

China and the United States Relationships have gotten worse because of things like safety, trading, and how people are treated, as well as big fights between different countries like when Russia went into Ukraine.

Both countries are different but they both want more people to visit each other. The United States wants this too. Nicholas Burns, who represents the US in China, spoke on Monday at an event honoring American World War II veterans who supported China in fighting against Japan.

“We are going through a tough time in the relationship between the United States and China,” Burns said. “We are rivals in many ways, strategically. ” “Rewrite this text using simpler language. ” But the people from both countries have always been united.

The ABT did a show in China in March 2013 in Beijing. ABT started in 1939 and was the first American dance company to perform in the former Soviet Union in 1960. This was part of President Dwight Eisenhower’s plan to improve international relations through culture.