US BLAMES RWANDA AND REBELS FOR DEADLY CAMP STRIKE

(BBC) The US has blamed the Rwandan army and M23 rebel group for the deadly bombing of a displacement camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed in the strike on the Mugunga camp in the eastern city of Goma on Friday.

The Congolese army and M23 blamed each other for the attack.

Rwanda, which borders DR Congo, is widely accused of backing the rebel group, which it denies.

The US State Department said Friday’s attack came from positions held by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the M23 group.

A spokesperson said the US was “gravely concerned about the recent RDF and M23 expansion” in eastern DR Congo and called on both parties to “respect human rights and adhere to applicable obligations under international humanitarian law”.

“It is essential that all states respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and hold accountable all actors for human rights abuses in the conflict in eastern DR Congo,” they added.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who has spent several weeks abroad, will be returning to the central African country this weekend following the attack.