US borrowing just crossed 100% of GDP — that’s over $35 trillion in national debt.





Some numbers to chew on:



• Debt-to-GDP ratio hasn’t been this high since WWII



• The US now pays nearly $1 trillion/year in interest alone





• By 2034, interest costs could outspend defense + all non-defense discretionary programs combined



So who’s holding the IOUs ? Top foreign owners of US debt:





1. Japan — ~$1.1 trillion

2. China — ~$770 billion

3. UK — ~$740 billion

4. Luxembourg — ~$370 billion

5. Canada — ~$350 billion



(The rest is held domestically….Social Security, Federal Reserve, pensions, etc.)



#NationalDebt #USEconomy #DebtToGDP #FiscalPolicy #EconomyWatch #m21 #TrillionDollarClub #WhoOwesWhom