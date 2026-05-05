US Deploys 15,000 Troops for “Project Freedom” — Keeps Iran Blockade in Place



The United States has deployed around 15,000 personnel and military assets to support “Project Freedom,” aimed at assisting stranded vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.





Despite the operation, Washington continues to maintain its naval blockade on ships linked to Iranian ports.





United States Central Command has released images of patrol missions in international waters near the Gulf of Oman, showing cargo ships and suspicious vessels under close monitoring as tensions remain high.