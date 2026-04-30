US deploys next-gen nuclear submarine USS Idaho with lifetime reactor power



The United States has officially commissioned the USS Idaho, a new Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine equipped with advanced stealth capabilities and next-generation reactor technology.





At the core is the S9G nuclear reactor, designed to generate power for the vessel’s entire service life without refueling, allowing decades of operation without returning to port for nuclear fuel replacement.





The submarine features a pump-jet propulsion system for quieter movement, along with fly-by-wire controls to enhance precision in shallow waters.





In a major technological shift, traditional periscopes have been replaced by photonic masts, integrating high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and laser rangefinders — delivering real-time data directly to the control room via fiber optics.





The platform represents a significant leap in undersea warfare capability, combining endurance, stealth, and cutting-edge surveillance into a single system.